When Kim Jong-Un Hit on Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump Told Her, ‘Take One for the Team’: BOOK

Donald Trump told Sarah Huckabee Sanders to “take one for the team” after North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un hit on her at a summit in Singapore in June 2018 according to the former White House press secretary’s new memoir, out next week.

The Guardian reports on a preview of the book it obtained, in which Huckabee says she met eyes with Kim during the meeting: “We made direct eye contact and Kim nodded and appeared to wink at me. I was stunned. I quickly looked down and continued taking notes… All I could think was, ‘What just happened? Surely Kim Jong Un did not just mark me!?'”

Later, Sanders spoke about the moment with John Kelly and Trump, who confirmed it, saying, “Kim Jong Un hit on you! He did! He f**king hit on you! Well, Sarah, that settles it. You’re going to North Korea and taking one for the team! Your husband and kids will miss you, but you’ll be a hero to your country!”