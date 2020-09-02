Melania Trump’s Former Aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff Reveals She Has Tapes of the First Lady: ‘She Was Willing to Let Them Take Me Down’ — WATCH

Melania Trump’s former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who was in charge of organizing Trump’s inauguration, told Rachel Maddow on Tuesday night that she has tapes of the First Lady which she started making when she felt she was being thrown under the bus. In Winston Wolkoff’s new book, she says millions of dollars from Trump’s inauguration are still unaccounted for and “makes new allegations about how the Trump family tried to use the money to line its own pockets,” NBC News reports.

Wolkoff, as we reported earlier, also confirms the icy relationship between the First Lady and Ivanka Trump.

Said Winston Wolkoff to Maddow: “I’ve been accused of taping my friend, as the White House said, and how horrible of a human being I am for doing that. And they’re right. If she was my friend, it would be horrible. But Melania and the White House had accused me of criminal activity and publicly shamed and fired me and made me their scapegoat. At that moment in time, that’s when I pressed record. She was no longer my friend and she was willing to let them take me down.”

Winston Wolkoff also detailed conversations she had with Melania about caged kids at the U.S./Mexican border. Winston Wolkoff said a report is coming out that validates the existence of the tapes.

“The more they continue to lie about what they’ve said, done, and do, the more I will continue to prove their claims false. The last thing they should be doing is coming after me. …. I’m not going to let them take away my integrity anymore.”

Wolkoff said she has shared the tapes with three investigations, including the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and the District of Columbia.