Donald Trump tweeted a 4-year-old photo featuring a yard full of Trump campaign signs to show off the strength of his support but got called out on it by the photographer.

“WOW — THANK YOU! #MAGA”, tweeted Trump on Sunday reacting to the sight of all the signs in someone’s yard.

Photographer Alec MacGillis answered back with receipts showing he took the photo in March 2016: “1) This picture is from four years ago. 2) I took the photo. Where’s my credit??”

1) This picture is from four years ago.

2) I took the photo. Where's my credit?? — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) September 13, 2020