At Nevada Rally, Trump Smirks at ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants After Lying That Obama Spied on Campaign: ‘Let’s See What Happens’ — WATCH

At a COVID super-spreader rally in Henderson, Nevada, Trump supporters chanted “lock him” after the president lied that President Obama was caught spying on his campaign. The Justice Department has found no evidence that Obama ever spied on Trump.

Said Trump as the crowd chanted: “He got caught. We caught him cold. We have him cold. Now let’s see what happens.”

CNN reports on the rally: “The event in Nevada — his second rally in the state in as many days — did not only risk the health of those present, thousands of whom were packed together inside a manufacturing facility in defiance of the state’s ban on local gatherings of 50 people or more. It also has the potential to turn into a super spreader event that could seed Covid-19 outbreaks in the wider community. Trump hadn’t held an indoor rally in nearly three months, since his last one, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after which the city saw a surge in cases and multiple campaign staffers along with Secret Service agents tested positive for the virus.”