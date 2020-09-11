Trump Administration Siphoned Millions from Program Aiding Heroic 9/11 FDNY Firefighters

The Trump administration is punishing New York City’s 9/11 firefighters, withholding millions from a fund meant to treat the illnesses they suffer thanks to their heroism in the terrorist attack 19 years ago.

The New York Daily News reports: “The Trump administration has secretly siphoned nearly $4 million away from a program that tracks and treats FDNY firefighters and medics suffering from 9/11 related illnesses, the Daily News has learned.”

The program’s director, Dr. David Prezant, that the payments started waning almost four years ago. “Meant to cover medical services for firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics treated by the FDNY World Trade Center Health Program…Prezant said he was docked about half a million dollars each year in 2016 and 2017. Then it crept up to about $630,000 in 2018 and 2019. This year, Treasury has nearly tripled its extractions, diverting $1.447 million through late August.”