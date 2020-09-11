NYT Reporter Kicked Out of Trump Rally After Tweeting Photos of Maskless Attendees

New York Times reporter Kathy Gray was ejected from a Trump rally on Thursday in Freeland, Michigan after campaign officials saw what she was tweeting, and tracked her down. Gray had noted in several tweets that fewer than 10 percent of attendees were wearing masks.

Trump rally in freeland attracts thousands . Maybe 10% have masks. — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020

Crammed in crowd in the rain for trump rally in michigan. Not many masks pic.twitter.com/5DZ6JBVNK8 September 10, 2020

And so it begins pic.twitter.com/fuLY4oasjP — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020

I’ve just been kicked out of the trump rally. September 10, 2020

First for me: Trump campaign tracked me down from pics i tweeted and escorted me out. — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020

CNN commented on the maskless rally Thursday morning.

Said Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, an epidemiologist: “He doesn’t care. I live in Michigan and I know that our state is that much less safe because of all of the potential case transmission that happened in a packed airport hangar that did not have to happen because this person cares more about his presidential campaign than our public health.”