NYT Reporter Kicked Out of Trump Rally After Tweeting Photos of Maskless Attendees

New York Times reporter Kathy Gray was ejected from a Trump rally on Thursday in Freeland, Michigan after campaign officials saw what she was tweeting, and tracked her down. Gray had noted in several tweets that fewer than 10 percent of attendees were wearing masks.
CNN commented on the maskless rally Thursday morning.
Said Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, an epidemiologist: “He doesn’t care. I live in Michigan and I know that our state is that much less safe because of all of the potential case transmission that happened in a packed airport hangar that did not have to happen because this person cares more about his presidential campaign than our public health.”