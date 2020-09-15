Trump Campaign ‘Support Our Troops’ Ad Features Photo of Russian Jets

A Trump campaign ad with the tagline “Support Our Troops” which ran from September 8 to September 12 features a stock photo of Russian jets.

Politico reports: “Ruslan Pukhov, director of the Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies in Moscow, confirmed that the planes are Russian MiG-29s, and also said the soldier on the far right in the ad carries an AK-74 assault rifle. The Trump Make America Great Again Committee is run by both the Republican National Committee and the campaign. Most of the low-dollar and digital donations raised by the committee goes to the campaign.”

In related news, former FBI agent Peter Strzok still believes that Trump has been compromised by the Russians: “It is clear … Donald Trump is compromised by the Russians. They hold leverage over him that makes him incapable of placing the national interest, the national security ahead of his own. … When you take a look at the Trump financial enterprise, particularly its relationship with Russian, with Russian monies and potentially those related to organized crime and other elements, that those interactions have placed him in a position where the Russians have leverage over him and are able to influence his actions.”