Trump Denies Climate Change in Sharp Exchange with California Official at Wildfire Briefing: ‘I Don’t Think Science Knows’ — WATCH

Donald Trump sat down with officials in McClellan Park, California for a briefing on the wildfires that are devastating the state on Monday, and pushed back when Wade Crowfoot, secretary of California’s Natural Resources Agency, told him the science needed to be looked at.

“We want to work with you to really recognize the changing climate and what it means to our forests. And actually work together with that science. If we ignore that science and really put our head in the sand and think it’s just about vegetation management we’re not going to succeed together protecting Californians.

Trump didn’t like that.

“It’ll start getting cooler. You just watch,” he replied.

“I wish science agreed with you,” Crowfoot replied.

“I don’t think science knows actually,” Trump replied.

Trump had blamed the wildfires on “explosive trees.”