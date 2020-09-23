Trump Says He Needs to Fill SCOTUS Seat Before Election Because Mail-In Voting is ‘a Scam, a Hoax:’ WATCH

Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he needs to install a Supreme Court nominee before the election, offering a preview of the strategy he’ll take when he loses.

Said Trump: “We need 9 justices. You need that. With the unsolicited millions of ballots that they’re sending, it’s a scam, it’s a hoax, everybody knows that. Democrats know it better than anybody else. So you’re gonna need 9 justices up there. I think it’s going to be very important. Because what they’re doing is a hoax with the ballots. They’re sending out tens of millions of ballots, unsolicited, not where they’re being asked, but unsolicited, and that’s a hoax. And you’re gonna need to have 9 justices so doing it before the election would be a very good thing because you’re gonna probably see it. Because what they’re doing is trying to sow confusion and everything else, and when they talk about Russia, China, and all these others, they will be able to do something here because paper ballots are very simple. Whether they counterfeit ’em, forge ’em, do whatever you want.”

Trump also claimed that the 200,000 U.S. deaths from coronavirus are a result of him doing things “right.”