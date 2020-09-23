New Ad Blasts Trump ‘Minister of Propaganda’ Kayleigh McEnany: WATCH

A new ad from the activist group Meidas Touch targeting White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany caused #ByeKayleigh to trend on Twitter Tuesday.

Writes the group: “MeidasTouch now presents a video exposing the deadly lies of Trump’s minister of propaganda Kayleigh McEnany. Our video #ByeKayleigh shows her lies and their deadly consequences. The lies began with Kayleigh claiming COVID would never reach our shores. They continued with Kayleigh claiming COVID wasn’t a threat to claiming Trump didn’t downplay COVID despite Trump literally saying he downplayed COVID.”

On Tuesday, CNN’s Jim Acosta asked McEnany: “Shouldn’t the president tell the truth” about coronavirus?