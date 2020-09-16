Charlie Kirk’s Conservative Student Org ‘Turning Point USA’ Behind Massive Youth Troll Farm Pushing Conspiracy Theories, Disinformation on Social Media

Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, the conservative student organization, is at the root of a youth troll farm that has been pushing conspiracy theories on Facebook and Twitter.

The Washington Post reports: “The messages have been emanating in recent months from the accounts of young people in Arizona seemingly expressing their own views — standing up for President Trump in a battleground state and echoing talking points from his reelection campaign. Far from representing a genuine social media groundswell, however, the posts are the product of a sprawling yet secretive campaign that experts say evades the guardrails put in place by social media companies to limit online disinformation of the sort used by Russia during the 2016 campaign.”

Many of the teens being paid to pump out the disinformation are minors, according to the report. Both Twitter and Facebook have deleted many of the accounts, which “generated thousands of posts this summer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram” according to the WaPo’s investigation, “a fraction of the overall output.”

Read the full story HERE.

Kirk’s speech at the Republican National Convention: