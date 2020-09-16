This Gay Man’s Cruising Adventure in the Toilet Stalls of an Opera House Did Not Go as Planned: WATCH

The toilet stalls of an opera house have a few surprises in store for a gay man who decides to use them to go cruising for a quickie in this new short film by Brazilian director João Dall’stella which recently screened at the 2020 Outfest Film Festival and has been making the festival rounds before that.

Said Dall’stella: “As a director my goal is to make audiences feel exactly what I was feeling at that moment. ‘Stalls’ accomplishes that when time stops for a tap-dancing sequence and when the main character is so eager to get what he wants that he forgets what else is left in the world. The film is a celebration of sexuality and a way audiences can discover a whole new world.”

The short, which was filmed in Warner Grand Theatre in California in the same bathroom where Madonna famously shot part of her infamous book Sex, stars Andrew Ableson (The Gymnast, The Polar Express) and Matthew Jain (“General Hospital”), and is produced by Marc Tarczali and Thayer Juergens. Cinematography by Aakash Raj, editing by Travis Stewart.