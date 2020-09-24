Crowd Chants ‘Vote Him Out,’ Boos Trump at Supreme Court: WATCH

Donald Trump was booed as he arrived at the United States Supreme Court to pay respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He was also greeted with a chorus of “vote him out!”

Trump at the court as crowd chants “vote him out” — it’s rare for this President to see his opposition this up-close and in-person pic.twitter.com/VEVkRHOkjM — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) September 24, 2020