Crowd Chants ‘Vote Him Out,’ Boos Trump at Supreme Court: WATCH September 24, 2020 by Andy Towle Leave a Comment Donald Trump was booed as he arrived at the United States Supreme Court to pay respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He was also greeted with a chorus of “vote him out!” Trump at the court as crowd chants “vote him out” — it’s rare for this President to see his opposition this up-close and in-person pic.twitter.com/VEVkRHOkjM— Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) September 24, 2020