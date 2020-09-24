Seattle Cop Rides Bike Over Protester’s Head During Breonna Taylor Demonstration: WATCH

A Seattle police officer was captured running his bike over a protester’s head during demonstrations over the grand jury verdict in the Breonna Taylor case.

Police officer in Seattle rolls their bike over a fallen protester's head pic.twitter.com/xfZcaqbyon — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 24, 2020

The NY Post reports: “The dungaree-wearing protester — called “trumpet man” by others in the crowd — was shown prone on the ground more than once as groups of bike cops pushed the mob back after declaring the march an unlawful protest. As the officers advanced another time, one appeared to have had enough — and steered his bike’s wheels over the protester’s white safety helmet, according to a CJTV Media live stream. The officer — who was walking the bike at the time — then appeared to use it to hit another man to stop him getting too close. Seattle police said it was ‘aware‘ of the video.”