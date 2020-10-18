Anchorage, Alaska Selects First Woman, Openly Gay Acting Mayor

Austin Quinn-Davidson was selected by the Anchorage, Alaska Assembly to serve as acting mayor when Ethan Berkowitz’s resignation takes effect. Berkowitz resigned last week after having a “consensual, inappropriate messaging relationship” with a local TV news anchor.

The Anchorage Daily News reports: “The Assembly voted to reorganize and chose Assembly member Quinn-Davidson as the new chair, replacing Felix Rivera. City charter states that the Assembly chair will serve as acting mayor during a vacancy. Quinn-Davidson, 40, is an attorney who was first elected to the Assembly in 2018 and was reelected this year. She will be the first woman and openly gay individual to serve as mayor or acting mayor of the Municipality of Anchorage.”