Trump Foments Hatred Against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer at Muskegon Rally, Encouraging ‘Lock Her Up’ Chant: WATCH

At a rally in Muskegon on Saturday, Donald Trump targeted Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who was the target of a kidnap/murder plot by a pro-Trump Michigan militia this month, encouraging his supporters to chant “lock her up” before smirking and joining in: “Lock them all up.”

Trump says "lock them all up" as his fans direct "lock her up!" chants toward Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was the victim of a kidnapping/assassination plot recently hatched by Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/8a41Ca07FX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2020

Tweeted Whitmer in response: “This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop.”

This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop. https://t.co/EWkNQx3Ppx — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 17, 2020

One week after a plot to kidnap and murder me was revealed, the President renewed his attacks.



Words matter.



I am asking people of goodwill on both sides of the aisle — please, lower the heat of this dangerous rhetoric. https://t.co/Zdo1Qs4VWo October 16, 2020

In related news, federal prosecutors released evidence in the plot against Whitmer which included videos of militia members doing training exercises with assault weapons.

Mediaite reports: “On Friday, U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge released evidence that was used this week in a hearing for the six men charged in a plot to kidnap, hold a “trial” for, and murder the Democratic Michigan governor — Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta — and those exhibits include videos and texts that cut against the absurd theory that the men merely intended to effect a citizen’s arrest.”

the men surveilled the governor's home in Antrim County, and the underside of an overpass they planned to blow up to divert police pic.twitter.com/nMOhNFohEZ — Doug Reardon (@ReardonReports) October 16, 2020

…they discussed their disdain for police, and even talked about stalking them on their shifts… pic.twitter.com/iGt65J5P7F — Doug Reardon (@ReardonReports) October 16, 2020

…and even discussed killing a police officer in Maine… pic.twitter.com/lfjWJXs5iS — Doug Reardon (@ReardonReports) October 16, 2020