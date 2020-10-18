Trump Foments Hatred Against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer at Muskegon Rally, Encouraging ‘Lock Her Up’ Chant: WATCH

At a rally in Muskegon on Saturday, Donald Trump targeted Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who was the target of a kidnap/murder plot by a pro-Trump Michigan militia this month, encouraging his supporters to chant “lock her up” before smirking and joining in: “Lock them all up.”
Tweeted Whitmer in response: “This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop.”
In related news, federal prosecutors released evidence in the plot against Whitmer which included videos of militia members doing training exercises with assault weapons.
Mediaite reports: “On Friday, U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge released evidence that was used this week in a hearing for the six men charged in a plot to kidnap, hold a “trial” for, and murder the Democratic Michigan governor — Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta — and those exhibits include videos and texts that cut against the absurd theory that the men merely intended to effect a citizen’s arrest.”