Actress Francia Raisa Says Trump Caravan Blocked Her In, Threatened Her on 405 Freeway: WATCH

Actress Francia Raisa (The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Bring It On: All or Nothing) said she was boxed in by a Trump caravan and threatened because of her race while driving on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles. Raisa posted an emotional video to her Instagram Story on Sunday recalling the incident.

Said Raisa: “I was just on the 405 and I got stuck in that stupid Trump rally and they f–king boxed me in and they’re pointing at me and laughing at me saying, ‘Haha.’ And I literally almost crashed because they wouldn’t let me out. I was trying to go around it and they literally all stopped and boxed me on the f**king freeway when all I wanted to do was go around. And they were just being so violent and I could have crashed, I could have f**king crashed. It was so dangerous and I just don’t understand why that’s the country that you are all supposedly wanting right now. Really? That’s what makes America ‘great? Really? That’s f**ked up, I could have f**king died right now. That was so f**king dangerous. Pointing at me and laughing at a Mexican. That was really f**king scary.”

Actress Amber Riley posted a video confirming Raisa’s report.

Said Riley in an Instagram story: “Francia FaceTimed me freaking the f**k out today cause she was on the 405 and the little Trump rally on the 405 decided to box her in … woman driving by herself. But they saw a Mexican in the car and decided to f**k with her. I was on the phone. I saw this myself.”