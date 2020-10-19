Towleroad Gay News

With 220K Americans Dead, Trump Clowns on Biden at Nevada Rally: ‘He’ll Listen to the Scientists’ — WATCH

With 220,000 Americans dead on his watch, Donald Trump mocked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at a Carson City, Nevada rally on Sunday, clowning a Biden pose and uttering, “He’ll listen to the scientists.”

Added Trump: “If I listened totally to the scientists we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression, instead of, we’re like a rocket ship, take a look at the numbers. And that’s despite the fact that we have like five or six of these Democrats keeping their states closed because they’re trying to hurt us on November 3. But the numbers are so good anyway.”

Trump also warned that Biden would cancel the Christmas season.

