‘Handmaids’ Protest Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett at U.S. Supreme Court: WATCH

A group of activists dressed in Handmaid’s Tale outfits protested the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday morning.

The “Handmaids” briefly stepped up onto the Supreme Court steps, but Capitol Police cited USC to make them step down. pic.twitter.com/eWrDC2aXMt — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 1, 2020

Why?

Wrote Refinery29: “Barrett, who started her career as a clerk for Justice Antonin Scalia and has been described as his ‘ideological heir’ due to her staunchly conservative stance on the subjects of abortion and healthcare, has one affiliation that is perhaps most concerning. According to author Margaret Atwood, her dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale was inspired (read: haunted) by multiple religious groups, which many believe includes People of Praise, which Barrett is reportedly affiliated with. Barrett identifies as Catholic, but more specifically, she is affiliated with an ecumenical Christian group, the People of Praise. The group believes in a number of Pentecostal staples such as prophecy, speaking in tongues, and divine healings.”

The AP dug further in to the People of Praise earlier this week: “Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court has close ties to a charismatic Christian religious group that holds men are divinely ordained as the ‘head’ of the family and faith. Former members of the group, called People of Praise, say it teaches that wives must submit to the will of their husbands.”

Barrett’s family is “deeply connected” to the organization, the AP added, and in 2017 Barrett served as a trustee at the People of Praise-affiliated Trinity Schools Inc.