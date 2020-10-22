Jennifer Hudson Belting ‘Tomorrow’ from ‘Annie’ is the Hope We All Need Today: WATCH

View this post on Instagram

During tonight’s @broadway4biden’s #InOurAmerica concert, @iamjhud stole the show with her STUNNING rendition of one of the most beloved Broadway songs of all time — the “Annie” classic, “Tomorrow.” Absolutely phenomenal, Jennifer! #jhud #jenniferhudson #annie #tomorrow #broadway4biden #broadwayforbiden #broadway #soul #princessofsoul 👑