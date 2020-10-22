Jennifer Hudson Belting ‘Tomorrow’ from ‘Annie’ is the Hope We All Need Today: WATCH

Jennifer Hudson delivered a soaring performance of “Tomorrow” from the classic Broadway musical Annie at Broadway4Biden’s “In Our America” concert on Wednesday night.
