Kenny G, Rush Limbaugh, Barbara Bollier, 50 Cent, Pat Robertson, Legally Blonde, Havana Syndrome, Neil Degrasse Tyson: HOT LINKS

RUSH LIMBAUGH. Stage 4 lung cancer has advanced: “It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over.”

KANSAS. Another Senate seat is in play: “Kansas Senate candidate Barbara Bollier was a life-long Republican, but in 2018 she decided she’d had enough: Fed up by the party’s lurch to the right in Washington and Topeka, the 62-year-old state legislator divorced the GOP and became a Democrat. Two years later, she’s asking Kansans to join her and do something they haven’t since Franklin Roosevelt was president: elect a Democrat to the Senate — and possibly make Chuck Schumer the majority leader in the process.”

50 CENT. Another rapper is all aboard the Trump train.

JEFF BRIDGES. I’ve been diagnosed with lymphoma. “Thank you for your prayers and well wishes.”

USA TODAY. Its first-ever presidential endorsement is for Joe Biden. “If this were a choice between two capable major party nominees who happened to have opposing ideas, we wouldn’t choose sides.”

PAT ROBERTSON. Trump will win reelection and then the end times will begin: “Robertson said that “without question, Trump is going to win the election,” but it will result in widespread civil unrest, during which there will be at least two attempts to assassinate the president.”

OFFICIAL PRESIDENTIAL ACT OF THE DAY. Denying rape: “The Justice Department said on Monday that President Trump should not be sued personally for having denied a rape allegation because he made the statement while acting in his official capacity as president.”

LEGALLY BLONDE. Reese Witherspoon is getting the cast back together for a virtual reunion.

UNHINGED DEMAND OF THE DAY. Trump demands Bill Barr launch DOJ investigation of Hunter Biden: “We have got to get the attorney general to act. He’s got to act and he’s got to act fast.”

On Fox & Friends, Trump says Bill Barr's "gotta act" on the NY Post's Hunter Biden stories, "and this has to be known about before the election." pic.twitter.com/fjo4FEbVd6 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 20, 2020

HUNTER BIDEN. Dozens of former intel officials say laptop info is Russian disinformation: “More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son ‘has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.'”

CORRUPTION. Oracle chairman donated $250K to Lindsey Graham Super PAC on day of TikTok deal.

COVID. UK to begin COVID vaccine challenge trials, infecting younger people with the virus.

HAVANA SYNDROME. Mysterious sonic attacks on U.S. diplomats which took place in Cuba and China now extend to Russia: “The cases involving C.I.A. officers, none of which have been publicly reported, are adding to suspicions that Russia carried out the attacks worldwide. Some senior Russia analysts in the C.I.A., officials at the State Department and outside scientists, as well as several of the victims, see Russia as the most likely culprit given its history with weapons that cause brain injuries and its interest in fracturing Washington’s relations with Beijing and Havana.”

WARNING OF THE DAY. Neil Degrasse Tyson says an asteroid may hit Earth the day before the election. “But it’s not big enough to cause harm. So if the World ends in 2020, it won’t be the fault of the Universe.”

REMIX OF THE DAY. The Weeknd – “In Your Eyes” ft. Kenny G.

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. Jorge.