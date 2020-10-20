Miami Police Officer Photographed Patrolling Polling Place in ‘Trump 2020’ Mask

An armed, uniformed Miami police officer identified as Daniel Ubeda was photographed patrolling a polling place in a “Trump 2020” mask.

I will be forwarding this to @FrancisSuarez and making sure he sees it. https://t.co/HrzlFc2VWO — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 20, 2020

The Miami Herald reports: “The backlash from his department was swift. Miami’s police chief, shown the photo posted on social media, said Officer Daniel Ubeda would be disciplined, though exactly how had not been determined. Whether Ubeda was working or on his way to vote himself wasn’t immediately clear. But this was: His timing was particularly bad. The person who saw and photographed him was Steve Simeonidis, chairman of the Miami-Dade Democratic party.”