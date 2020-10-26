Leslie Stahl Questions Pence On Trump’s ’60 Minutes’ Interview Walk Out: ‘So What Just Happened With the President?’ — VIDEO

We now get to see how Vice President Mike Pence reacted to Donald Trump’s temper tantrum walk out of his 60 Minutes interview. Pence’s response to Lesley Sahl’s question “So what just happened with the President?” was as toady as you might expect.

Lesley Stahl asks Vice President Pence why President Trump ended his interview early.



“President Trump is a man who speaks his mind,” says Vice President Pence. https://t.co/hFG0XVJYaO pic.twitter.com/Xs7QhV6KhG — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 26, 2020

You’ll recall Trump posted his entire interview with Stahl on Twitter last week after complaining of the “vicious” treatment he faced from her “constant interruptions & anger.”

During the closing credits, 60 Minutes showed a nice compare and contrast between the whiny Trump and congenial Biden.