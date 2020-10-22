Trump Posts Entire Lesley Stahl ’60 Minutes’ Interview Which He Walks Out of After Whining Incessantly About ‘Tough Questions’ — WATCH

Donald Trump has posted the entire 60 Minutes interview which he has spent the last two days complaining about.

I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted “takeout” interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes. Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and “magnificently brilliant” answers to their “Q’s”. https://t.co/L3szccGamP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2020

Trump was rankled by and defensive of Lesley Stahl’s questioning about coronavirus and suburban women from the outset of the interview because she continued to fact check him throughout. He also whined throughout that Stahl would not ask questions like these to Joe Biden.

Said Trump before cutting off the interview and steaming out at the end after saying, “When you started with me, your first statement was ‘Are you ready for tough questions?’ That’s no way to talk.”

Donald Trump stormed out of his 60 Minutes interview because Lesley Stahl asked him tough questions.



And he admitted that.



And then he posted the footage thinking it made him look good.



For real. pic.twitter.com/61wKEYP4K5 October 22, 2020

Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGA https://t.co/ETDJzMQg8X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2020

The full interview:

CBS has denounced the White House for airing the interview saying it “will not deter” 60 Minutes from presenting it.

“The White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 Minutes from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades. 60 Minutes, the most-watched news program on television, is widely respected for bringing its hallmark fairness, deep reporting and informative context to viewers each week. Few journalists have the presidential interview experience Lesley Stahl has delivered over her decades as one of the premier correspondents in America and we look forward to audiences seeing her third interview with President Trump and subsequent interview with Vice President Pence this weekend.”