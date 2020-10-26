Comedian Fortune Feimster Says Fears of Future Anti-LGBT SCOTUS Rulings Pushed Her to Marry Girlfriend: ‘Who Knows What Will Happen?’

Comedian Fortune Feimster, best known for her appearances on Chelsea Lately and The Mindy Project, wed her partner Jacquelyn Smith in a beach ceremony in Malibu on Friday, PEOPLE reports.

Feimster said recent headlines about a future Supreme Court potentially reversing course on gay marriage pushed her to finally tie the knot.

“I’m not going to lie, there were some nerves about the Supreme Court,” said Feimster. “After Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, all these people started talking about gay marriage again.”

SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who has compared her judicial philosophy to that of Obergefell-dissenting Justice Antonin Scalia’s, is expected to be confirmed to the high court later today by the U.S. Senate.

Feimster added: “You just don’t know what will happen when the tide shifts so significantly with the Supreme Court. You hope that they listen to the country. I mean, the majority of people support marriage equality. You want that to be the voice that guides them in that decision, but you just don’t know.”