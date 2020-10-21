Trump Attacks Leslie Stahl at Pennsylvania Rally and on Twitter After Abruptly Ending Contentious ’60 Minutes’ Interview: WATCH

In Erie, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, Donald Trump taunted 60 Minutes anchor Leslie Stahl after he abruptly ended a White House interview with the CBS News veteran.

"You have to watch what we do to 60 Minutes. You'll get such a kick of it. You're gonna get a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl is not gonna be happy." — Trump pic.twitter.com/EPUcAL7uiA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2020

Trump’s rally taunts were preceded by a series of Twitter attacks on Stahl in which he attempted to mask-shame her and threatened to preempt the show’s broadcast with one of his own.

Tweeted Trump: “I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about……Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!”

…Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden! October 20, 2020

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

CNN reports: “After camera crews set up at the White House on Monday, Trump sat down with host Lesley Stahl for about 45 minutes on Tuesday before he abruptly ended the interview and told the network he believed they had enough material to use, according to two sources.Trump walked out of the interview because he was frustrated with Stahl’s line of questioning, one source said. Another person said the bulk of the interview was focused on coronavirus.”

Regarding the mask-shaming, CNN adds: “A person familiar with the situation told CNN that the image from the tweet shows Stahl with her producers immediately after Trump ended the interview. Stahl had not yet gone back to get her personal belongings to put her mask back on. She had a mask on from the time she entered the White House and just before the interview began.”

This is Trump leaving his 60 Minutes interview with Leslie Stahl. What do you notice??

pic.twitter.com/CnNLs6d0OW — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) October 21, 2020

On Wednesday morning, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tried to downplay Trump’s bad behavior.