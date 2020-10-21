Dolly Parton Turned Stephen Colbert into a Weeping Mess: WATCH

Living legend Dolly Parton stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night to deliver some news about a new book she has written called Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.

During the interview, Colbert asked Parton about songs her late mother used to sing to her, and Parton launched into an a cappella version of “Bury Me Beneath the Willow“.

As the camera cut back to Colbert his reaction progressed from goosebumps to full-on tears, before Parton stopped her singing and said, “Oh, you’re crying? I better hush before you cry yourself to death and we can’t finish the show.”

Replied Colbert: “Like a lot of Americans, I’m under a lot of stress right now, Dolly. You got my trip wire right there. I’ll tell you. That was pretty beautiful.”