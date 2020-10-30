Melania Claims Donald Trump is Pro-Gay in Video for ‘Log Cabin Republicans’ — WATCH

Melania Trump recorded a video for the gay conservative group Log Cabin Republicans in which she touts her husband’s pro-gay record and denounces “cancel culture mobs.”

Fact check: Trump’s record for LGBTQ Americans sucks.

Says Melania in the clip: “I was shocked to discover that some of these powerful people (Donald’s ‘enemies in the political establishment’) have tried to paint my husband as anti-gay or against equality. Nothing could be further from the truth. Donald loves helping people, and he loves seeing those around him and his country succeed. As the leader of the Republican Party and president of the United States, Donald has been clear that gays and lesbians will be treated as he has always treated them: equally.”

“Donald is the first president to enter the White House supporting gay marriage,” Melania continues. “Donald is also the first president to appoint an openly gay official to his cabinet.”

Melania then goes on to denounce the bullying of gay conservatives and Log Cabin Republicans by “cancel culture mobs.”