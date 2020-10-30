Kanye West Gifted Kim Kardashian with a Hologram of Her Dead Father Calling Kanye a ‘Genius’ — WATCH

Kanye West bought Kim Kardashian a hologram of her late father Robert Kardashian as a birthday present. KK shared the hologram to social media, writing, “For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.”

The hologram showers Kim with reassuring words and compliments, including this: “You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world — Kanye West.”