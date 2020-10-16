Miami Voter Who Complimented Trump’s ‘Handsome’ Smile Says She’s Voting for Biden: WATCH

Paulette Dale, a Miami voter who contributed the most awkward and cringeworthy moment of the NBC Town Hall with Trump by complimenting the president’s smile says she’s voting for Joe Biden.

"Good evening, Mr. President. I have to say, you have a great smile… you’re so handsome when you smile." pic.twitter.com/fZYHkZBJ47 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 16, 2020

The Miami New Times reports: “New Times caught up with Dale on her way home from the town hall — and she made it clear that she is no fan of 45. ‘I wish he would smile more and talk less,’ she quipped. Asked to elaborate, Dale said the president ‘steps in it every time he opens his mouth.’ … ‘I think the man has a nice smile. However, I’m not a fan,’ she further clarified. … Dale said she was pleased with Trump’s response, but it wouldn’t be enough to sway her vote. She plans to vote for Biden during Florida’s early-voting period, which begins on Monday.”