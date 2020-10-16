Trump Duped by ‘Onion’-esque Right-Wing Christian Satirical Website

Donald Trump on Friday morning tweeted an article published by The Babylon Bee, a right-wing Christian satirical website similar to The Onion.

Tweeted Trump about the Babylon Bee’s report, which he shared to attack Jie Biden: “Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T.”

Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News https://t.co/JPmjOrKPcr via @TheBabylonBee Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T October 16, 2020

Writes the Babylon Bee in its “about” page: “The Babylon Bee is the world’s best satire site, totally inerrant in all its truth claims. We write satire about Christian stuff, political stuff, and everyday life. The Babylon Bee was created ex nihilo on the eighth day of the creation week, exactly 6,000 years ago. We have been the premier news source through every major world event, from the Tower of Babel and the Exodus to the Reformation and the War of 1812. We focus on just the facts, leaving spin and bias to other news sites like CNN and Fox News. If you would like to complain about something on our site, take it up with God.”

Politico reports: “The president’s message comes amid an effort by Twitter and other social media platforms to prevent the sharing of a controversial New York Post report about Biden and his son Hunter that has drawn widespread skepticism for potentially being fueled by Russian disinformation.”

As the nation sleeps, Trump claims that Twitter crashed itself to save Joe Biden from the New York Post. His source is a satirical article from the Babylon Bee, a right-wing Christian version of The Onion. https://t.co/Tg9UjokR1w — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) October 16, 2020

He’s sharing a site that is like The Onion. It’s satire.



He doesn’t know that. https://t.co/54ZOpTNZJO — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 16, 2020

BABYLON BEE IS A SATIRE SITE LIKE THE ONION, YOU FUCKING PINECONE pic.twitter.com/E1fYb6kRQz — MeanMrsMode 🌊 (@TampaBigRed) October 16, 2020

Trump, who decries carefully fact-checked reporting as "fake news" has just retweeted an article by an actual fake news satire website that makes stuff up for laughs. It's the Christian version of The Onion. The world's best information is available to him and he falls for satire https://t.co/6Ob8vLlT1N — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 16, 2020