Paramore’s Hayley Williams Tweets Pro-LGBT Statement After Former Bandmate Josh Farro Calls Homosexuality a ‘Perversion’

Josh Farro

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams took to Twitter after homophobic remarks by former bandmate Josh Farro began making headlines.

Tweeted Williams: “there’s a reason there are only 3 people left in @paramore. surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me. paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless. and ya know, if that doesn’t jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but paramore. to paramore’s LGBTQ+ family (and @ColormeBrian i am talkin straight to you) you are full of love and you are loved.”

Farro, who left the band in 2010 to launch a solo career, compared homosexuality to pedophilia and called it a “perversion” in the comments section of a Facebook post last July. The remarks recently attracted attention.