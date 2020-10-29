Girl Scouts and Amy Coney Barrett, Miles Taylor Anonymous, Vermont, Diane Warren, Luke Evans and Rafa Olarra, Kiesza, Henry McMaster: HOT LINKS

ANONYMOUS UNMASKED. DHS staffer Miles Taylor is the NYT op-ed author: “Taylor, who was chief of staff to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, wrote a lengthy statement explaining why he penned the 2018 op-ed declaring he was part of the “resistance” inside the Trump administration working to thwart Trump’s worst inclinations. Taylor said that he wanted to force Trump to respond to the charges he was leveling without the ability to attack the messenger specifically. Trump called the op-ed treasonous.”

VERMONT. Official asks SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh to correct claim used to deny Democrats’ request to extend the deadline for mail-in voting in Wisconsin.

WISCONSIN. Hackers steal $2.3 million from Trump reelection fund: “The attack was discovered less than two weeks before Election Day as both Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden made their final push to win Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes. Trump won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016 and planned his third visit in seven days on Friday.”

UM, NO. The Girl Scouts stepped in MAGA poop by congratulating Amy Coney Barrett.

TEXT FOR YOU. Celine Dion is getting ready to make her acting debut, and it will be amazing.

2020 WARNING OF THE DAY. Cybercriminals planning attacks on U.S. hospital information systems: “The cyberattacks involve ransomware, which scrambles data into gibberish that can only be unlocked with software keys provided once targets pay up. Independent security experts say it has already hobbled at least five U.S. hospitals this week, and could potentially impact hundreds more.”

JIM ACOSTA. CNN anchor posts video of Trump rally crowd chanting “CNN sucks” as he puts on face mask.

This happens at just about every Trump rally. I’ve covered five presidential campaigns… long enough to know this isn’t normal. Sometimes I’ll scan the crowd, not for the folks who are chanting but for the people who look back at me silently, letting me know they know it’s wrong pic.twitter.com/1U2nPi5PQR — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 29, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA. Gov. Henry McMaster was among kidnap targets of group plotting kidnap/murder of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. ” The threats against McMaster were found in Facebook messages tied to Barry Croft, a Delaware man who is among more than a dozen people facing federal and state charges in the Whitmer kidnap plot, according to an unsealed FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Detroit News.”

MINNESOTA. Four governors – 2 GOP, 1 Dem, 1 Independent – come together to get people to vote.

I asked some friends to help me explain why Election Day might be a little different this year.



The four of us don't agree on everything. But we do agree on this: The 2020 election is too important to sit out.



Go vote. pic.twitter.com/USERzSzVKR — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) October 28, 2020

TIMES LIKE THIS. Songwriter Diane Warren to release debut LP. “Featured vocalists on the project include Celine Dion, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Jason Derulo, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, LP and country star Darius Rucker.”

THE BREAK-UP IS OFF. Luke Evans and Rafa Olarra have re-followed each other on Instagram.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The White Tiger.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Kiesza “Sensuum Defectui”.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Khasan Brailsford.