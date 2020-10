A grassroots social media campaign by gay and LGBTQ people and allies to reclaim the hashtag #ProudBoys from the white supremacist group is working, as Twitter was flooded on Sunday with photos of gay couples kissing, rainbow flags, and drag queens.

As you may recall, the racist, neo-fascist Proud Boys were told by Donald Trump to “stand back and stand by” at last week’s debate after the president was asked to denounce white supremacists.

My love my husband my world so let take this word back #ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/nRVrXjQ3v9 — deecannon (@Dee_cannon0714) October 4, 2020

We grew up in a time when gay men had no rights, when newspapers called us poofs, when police didn’t investigate when we were murdered.

So now we hold hands in the street, kiss in public and got engaged on top of a fucking mountain in Rio. Because we’re the real #ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/u8w2S0EqLJ October 4, 2020

#ProudBoys trending on Twitter is one of the most beautiful 2020 things! pic.twitter.com/aLJ5T9RxgK — Jennifer Brown (@jennibee70) October 4, 2020

Gay twitter has claimed the #ProudBoys hashtag from alt-right white supremacists and filled it with images of love, positivity, and true PRIDE! Go and take a look, it’ll make your day 🌈♥️ pic.twitter.com/gVnvYuDU7P — Jordan Daly (@jcrdandaly) October 4, 2020

Drown out the noise!



Proud of these #ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/SYGrhok8dJ — Luke Baines (@LukeBaines) October 4, 2020

Jeez. I really need to work out more. #ProudBoys https://t.co/LtTni0kiVl — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) October 4, 2020

The way the #ProudBoys hashtag has been hijacked like this is a thing of utter beauty https://t.co/2mVHPXKNJQ — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 4, 2020

The reclaiming of #ProudBoys is wonderful. Here’s me and my husband. Together for 20 years and married for 3. Both very proud boys. pic.twitter.com/U2Dj95wpxy — Matt Dechaine (@mattdechaine) October 4, 2020

The #ProudBoys hashtag is full of images of love and pride a freedom and is just beautiful pic.twitter.com/UcDeEnp71h — Hitch (@eleeeyeeleh) October 4, 2020

Next year my husband I will celebrate 25 years together. We had to move to Canada to legally marry and adopt 2 of our sons. We’re back in the US. Our family has grown. And we’re fighting to save this country. Here’s us voting for Biden, Harris and a Blue ticket. #ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/wpStqC5Bm1 — Bryce Tache (@brycetache) October 4, 2020

Good morning to everyone hijacking #ProudBoys this morning. I love each and every one of you. pic.twitter.com/IrGWLBQPFK — Tilly (@linduvan) October 4, 2020