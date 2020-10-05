Trump Leaves Hospital for Drive-By Photo Op in Front of Supporters Ahead of Possible Unadvised Discharge: WATCH

Donald Trump left Walter Reed Military Hospital for a drive-by photo op in front of his supporters late Sunday, putting the lives of his Secret Service agents at risk.

CNN reports: “The short trip, where Trump waved to his supporters through the window while wearing a mask in the back of his SUV, was an attempted show of strength that displayed the President’s questionable judgment, his willingness to endanger his staff and the fact that he still does not seem to comprehend the seriousness of a highly contagious and deadly disease. Trump’s doctors on Sunday provided concerning details about his condition to reporters — including two alarming drops in his oxygen levels. But the late Sunday photo op underscored that the chief concern for the President, who was furious at his chief of staff for telling reporters about his troubling vital signs, is projecting a commanding image to the public.”

Trump was blasted for the irresponsible and selfish trip.

Tweeted Dr. James Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed: “That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play. Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity.”

Trump also released a video:

Trump’s doctors are saying he could be discharged on Monday. And that is confounding experts, the WaPo reports: “Outside doctors said they were mystified by what they said was an inconsistent portrayal of the president’s illness as relatively mild despite the aggressive mix of treatments he is getting. … Robert Wachter, chairman of the University of California at San Francisco’s department of medicine, said any patient of his with Trump’s symptoms and treatment who wanted to be discharged from the hospital three days after their admission would need to sign out against doctors’ orders because it would be so ill-advised.”