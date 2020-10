Saturday Night Live paid tribute to the late SCOTUS Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, played over the years by Kate McKinnon, by filming McKinnon in the audience in RBG garb as she looked directly into the camera and bowed her head, accompanied by the caption “Rest In Power.”

