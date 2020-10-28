Rudy Giuliani Blows a Gasket at FOX Anchor: ‘You Better Apologize for That! … You’re Asserting That I’m a Criminal! — WATCH

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani blew his top when FOX Business anchor Kennedy compared his debunked Hunter Biden laptop story to the Trump dossier compiled by Christopher Steele, which Republicans have long described as “fake news.”

Said Kennedy: “We will have the people in our news departments verify all of this, because it sounds like there may be something here that is fishy that is causing Americans — giving them pause, and now there’s stuff that might’ve been completely adulterated over the 18 months, and some could say that you were acting like Christopher Steele, that you were abstracting information.”

“You’ve got to be kidding me. I was acting like Christopher Steele???” asked Giuliani. “You better apologize for that.”

“I’m accusing you of acting in a capacity similar to Christopher Steele, and that you were going back and forth between Ukraine and the United States,” added Kennedy.

An outraged Giuliani replied, “Similar to a crook? What you are saying is an outrageous defamation of me, of my reputation! Every single thing is here! And I want you to look at it, and then you apologize to me! I came on your show in good faith to give you evidence that has been withheld from the American people. And I get defamed. That is outrageous! I think our interview is now over. I don’t talk to people who accuse me…This may be the last time we’ll be on camera, ’cause I don’t let people call me Christopher Steele, I’m sorry. Christopher Steele is a criminal! You’re asserting that I’m a criminal!”

Kennedy said she hadn’t even gotten to the part about Borat.