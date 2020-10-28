Luke Evans Disappears Boyfriend Rafa Olarra from His Instagram Page Amid Reports of Split

High profile celeb couple Luke Evans and Rafa Olarra are thought to have split after Evans unfollowed Olarra and photos vanished from Evans’ Instagram page. The couple often shared photos together on the social media platform and took their relationship “official” last February. Evans’ latest photo share is a thirsty selfie with the caption, “When the rain stops, you’ll find me here…”

Olarra is the art director at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach as well as a triathlete.

Just Jared reports: “The couple started dating in the summer of 2019 and they made their relationship Instagram official in February 2020. They then spent the first few months of quarantine together in Florida until they traveled to England and Spain over the summer. For the past few months, they’ve been in Australia, where Luke is working on the upcoming Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers. Last month, the guys shared photos from a romantic horseback riding adventure they went on together in Australia. It appears in the last couple weeks, Rafael has traveled back to the United States to get back to work.”