‘Rudolph Giuliani’s Career in American Life Has Come to Its End’: Watch the Full, Cringey Hotel Scene from ‘Borat 2’ — VIDEO

Whether you decide to bust out the popcorn or barf bag, the full clip of Rudy Giuliani’s indiscreet NYC hotel encounter with a Borat 2 actress has been posted online.

Here’s the full Rudy Giuliani clip from Borat.



Judge for yourself…pic.twitter.com/CQHzI23GFb — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 23, 2020

The Guardian recaps: “…the former New York mayor and current personal attorney to Donald Trump is seen reaching into his trousers and apparently touching his genitals while reclining on a bed in the presence of the actor playing Borat’s daughter, who is posing as a TV journalist. Following an obsequious interview for a fake conservative news programme, the pair retreat at her suggestion for a drink to the bedroom of a hotel suite, which is rigged with concealed cameras. After she removes his microphone, Giuliani, 76, can be seen lying back on the bed, fiddling with his untucked shirt and reaching into his trousers. They are then interrupted by Borat who runs in and says: ‘She’s 15. She’s too old for you.’”

Sacha Baron Cohen, in character as Borat, has issued a full-throated defense of Giuliani on Twitter, warning the “fake news” media that “America’s mayor” won’t hesitate to “reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas.”

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV October 23, 2020

The Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt appeared on MSNBC last night after having seen the film and his reaction is worth a watch.

“Rudolph Giuliani’s career in American life has come to its end.”

One can only hope.

Schmidt: I have had a chance to watch the Borat movie and I will tell you this, Rudolph Giuliani’s career in American life has come to its end. pic.twitter.com/f4JmGQdDXk — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 23, 2020

The film is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.