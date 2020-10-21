Rudy Giuliani Touched His Genitals, Agreed to Eat a Bat During Indiscreet Encounter with ‘Borat 2’ Actress in NYC Hotel

Rudy Giuliani is facing scrutiny for a scene in the sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat, out Friday, in which he plays with his genitals on a bed while having a drink with the actress who plays Borat’s daughter.

The Guardian reports: “In the film, released on Friday, the former New York mayor and current personal attorney to Donald Trump is seen reaching into his trousers and apparently touching his genitals while reclining on a bed in the presence of the actor playing Borat’s daughter, who is posing as a TV journalist. Following an obsequious interview for a fake conservative news programme, the pair retreat at her suggestion for a drink to the bedroom of a hotel suite, which is rigged with concealed cameras. After she removes his microphone, Giuliani, 76, can be seen lying back on the bed, fiddling with his untucked shirt and reaching into his trousers. They are then interrupted by Borat who runs in and says: ‘She’s 15. She’s too old for you.'”

The Guardian adds: “Even before he reaches into his trousers, Giuliani does not appear to acquit himself especially impressively during the encounter. Flattered and flirtatious, he drinks scotch, coughs, fails to socially distance and claims Trump’s speedy actions in the spring saved a million Americans from dying of COVID. He also agrees – in theory at least – to eat a bat with his interviewer.”

Giuliani talked about the encounter back in July, telling the NY Post of the moment when Baron Cohen interrupted them: “This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit. It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive. This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away. I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”