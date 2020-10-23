Washington Teen Accused of Plotting to Assassinate Joe Biden, Arrested with Van Full of Guns and Explosives: VIDEO

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Kannapolis, North Carolina after plotting to assassinate Joe Biden, The Washington Post reports. Police searching his white van found rifles, explosive materials, books on bomb making, drawings of swastikas, and over $500,000 in cash that federal authorities believe is his inheritance.

North Carolina station WBTV reports an order filed in federal court earlier this month “outlines the plans by a man identified as Alexander Hillel Treisman, who also used the alias Alexander S. Theiss.”

The Daily Beast notes Treisman’s arrest on May 28, “spurred a shocking investigation that uncovered his affinity for mass shootings, racist ideologies, and interest in killing the Democratic presidential nominee. Treisman quickly became the target of a Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF) investigation which included agents from multiple field offices around the country.”

Among Treisman’s many troubling posts found by authorities was a meme posted back in April with the caption “should I kill joe biden?” Treisman also searched online for Biden’s home address and for night-vision goggles. According to court documents at one point he even got within 4 miles of Biden’s home.

Treisman is also facing child pornography charges.