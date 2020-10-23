Pete Buttigieg Rips Trump’s Debate Answers on Climate: ‘A President Who Doesn’t Believe in Science Puts American Lives at Risk’ — VIDEO

Pete Buttigieg made the morning show rounds earlier today, weighing in on last night’s debate and the climate change portion in particular.
“Look, we have a very simple choice,” said Buttigieg to Good Morning America‘s George Stephanopoulos. “A president who’s going to do something about climate change before it ruins our futures—and that’s Joe Biden—and a president who says it’s a hoax and won’t do anything about it.”
And in an appearance on CNN, the former mayor and presidential candidate discussed Biden’s debate statement supporting a “transition” away from oil and gas.
Buttigieg also highlighted the Biden campaign’s focus on public health and safety in the closing days of the race — important context considering yesterday was the highest day for new COVID-19 infections since late July.