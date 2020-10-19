NJ High School Student Complains After Being Kicked Out of Online Class for Displaying Trump Flag: WATCH

Anthony Ribeiro, a 17-year-old student at Toms River High School North in New Jersey, is taking his campaign to local media after being kicked out of an online class because he was displaying a Trump flag in the background of his Zoom session.

A report from NBC New York.

Ribeiro told ABC13: “[The teacher] said, ‘If you’re not gonna take it down, it’s unacceptable, and I’m gonna have to ask you to leave the class for today.’ At that point, I waved goodbye, and I was out of the class. … I really just want it to not happen again because it is horrible. For somebody to be suppressed and to feel negated because she or he doesn’t follow the same ideas that another person does.”

Ribeiro’s mother said: “To me, it’s not about politics. It’s about something in our home that we had, and my son was taken away from his studies for it. It’s very upsetting to me and very frustrating that this teacher would do that.”