‘EasyJet Karen’ Coughs on Passengers as She’s Kicked Off Flight for Refusing to Wear Mask: ‘Everybody Dies!’ — WATCH

A traveling Karen coughed all over passengers on an EasyJet flight from Belfast to Edinburgh over the weekend as she was removed for refusing to wear a mask.

Screamed Karen as she was ejected: “You f**k off all you f**k off! Everybody dies, you know that! Every f**king body dies! Corona or not, everybody dies! Cough. Cough. Cough. Cough.”

“Everybody dies that’s the only thing that’s real,” the woman continued before turning to a flight attendant and directing her wrath at him. “F**k off you f**king bastard. I hope you f**king die.”

An Easyjet passenger is thrown off the Belfast to Edinburgh flight this afternoon after she refused to wear a face covering 👀 pic.twitter.com/YwRLNBK8aA — stephen 🇬🇧 (@LFC_blano) October 18, 2020

EasyJet released a statement: “EasyJet can confirm that police attended flight EZY481 from Belfast to Edinburgh on 18th October due to a passenger behaving disruptively onboard and refusing to wear their face covering. In line with EASA guidelines, all passengers are currently required to bring their own face covering for their flight which must be worn during boarding and onboard, except when eating or drinking. Passengers receive clear communications before they travel and via announcements onboard to ensure they are aware of this requirement for the health and safety of everyone onboard. We will not tolerate disruptive behaviour towards other passengers and crew.”

Belfast International Airport said that “the passenger was subsequently arrested and is currently under investigation.”