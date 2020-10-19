Trump Campaign Claims Gretchen Whitmer ’86-45′ Prop Encourages Assassination of President

The Trump campaign on Sunday accused Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer of encouraging the assassination of Donald Trump because of an item on her desk during a Meet The Press interview which bore the numbers 86 and 45.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer displayed an "86 45" sign during her TV appearance.



86 can be shorthand for killing someone.



Whitmer is encouraging assassination attempts against President Trump just weeks after someone sent a ricin-laced package to the White House. pic.twitter.com/GzvtrjH40A — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2020

Newsweek reports: “The collection of numbers, as listed on Urban Dictionary, is ‘a sneaky way to illustrate one’s support of getting rid of Trump, ’86ing’ the 45th president.’ Anti-Trump apparel bearing the same symbol uses similar descriptions of its meaning. Merriam-Webster defines eighty-six as a slang term synonymous with the following phrases: ‘to refuse to serve (a customer)’, ‘to get rid of’, or ‘throw out’.”

Said a Whitmer spokesperson to Newsweek: “The silly season is officially here. It’s pretty clear nobody in the Trump campaign has ever worked a food service job. Here’s the bottom line: the president is not only a super spreader of COVID-19, he is also a super spreader of hate and fear. His divisive rhetoric needs to stop, and we need a president who will bring Americans together to defeat COVID-19.”

Whitmer on Meet The Press.

Meanwhile, at a rally in Muskegon on Saturday, Trump targeted Whitmer, who was the target of a kidnap/murder plot by a pro-Trump Michigan militia this month, encouraging his supporters to chant “lock her up” before smirking and joining in: “Lock them all up.”

Tweeted Whitmer in response: “This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop.”

This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop. https://t.co/EWkNQx3Ppx — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 17, 2020

One week after a plot to kidnap and murder me was revealed, the President renewed his attacks.



Words matter.



I am asking people of goodwill on both sides of the aisle — please, lower the heat of this dangerous rhetoric. https://t.co/Zdo1Qs4VWo — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 16, 2020

In related news, federal prosecutors released evidence in the plot against Whitmer which included videos of militia members doing training exercises with assault weapons.

Mediaite reports: “On Friday, U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge released evidence that was used this week in a hearing for the six men charged in a plot to kidnap, hold a “trial” for, and murder the Democratic Michigan governor — Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta — and those exhibits include videos and texts that cut against the absurd theory that the men merely intended to effect a citizen’s arrest.”