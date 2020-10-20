Tiffany Trump Headlined a ‘Pride’ Rally for Daddy’s Campaign and … Good Grief: WATCH

Tiffany Trump trended on Twitter Tuesday morning as she was roasted for appearing at a “Pride” rally for her father’s campaign over the weekend in Tampa.

Tiffany Trump is what happens when Miley Cyrus dresses up as Ivanka for Halloween. https://t.co/i2aFzzwHss — Angelina Burnett (@Beckylooo) October 20, 2020

“Trump Pride” claims to be a “diverse coalition” of LGBTQ people and allies hoping to reelect Donald Trump.

“President Donald J. Trump is the only President to openly support the LGBT community since his first day in office,” according to its website. “Through his bold plan to end the HIV epidemic to his global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality in the 69 nations where it is illegal, President Trump has proven himself to be a strong advocate for the LGBT community both at home and abroad.”

Said Executive Director of Equality Florida Action, Inc. Nadine Smith: “Donald Trump is the worst President the LGBTQ community has ever seen. This event is a pathetic attempt to hide his appalling record and it’s fooling no-one. We are tired of Trump’s lies and our community understands a second term would be devastating.”

Tiffany Trump led a tiny rally in which she claimed to have gay friends and eliminated the T from LGBTQ. Just when I thought I couldn’t hate the Trumps more, and it’s hard to believe Tiffany has any friends — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 20, 2020

What in gay hell is this bullshit? Also there’s like 12 people in the room. Also I’m no longer convinced Eric Trump is the dumbest of them. It’s a tight race. pic.twitter.com/soqGBBwVNN — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) October 20, 2020

The LGBTQ+ community watching Tiffany Trump's drunk speech at Trump Pride



pic.twitter.com/Eo4R4eSAmW — khoi (@KhoiXBui) October 20, 2020

I don’t think people understand how embarrassing it is to the LGBTQ+ if you are a part of this community and support Trump. Every time I watch that video of Tiffany Trump speaking at “Trump Pride” I want to shrivel up inside myself and die it’s so embarrassing. — Fin (@gofinurself) October 20, 2020

So that's what happened to Baby Jane pic.twitter.com/MIhZjQtRg7 — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) October 20, 2020

Tiffany Trump showing up to Pride like pic.twitter.com/r9cqb4UT49 — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) October 20, 2020

There are dozens of stories. These are just a few recent ones that give you an indicator of what a humongous lie Tiffany Trump is telling when she claims her father supports #LGBTQ people. He is passionately invested in harming queer and trans people with his dangerous policies. — Victoria Brownworth #VOTE (@VABVOX) October 20, 2020