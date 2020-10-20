Tiffany Trump Headlined a ‘Pride’ Rally for Daddy’s Campaign and … Good Grief: WATCH

Tiffany Trump trended on Twitter Tuesday morning as she was roasted for appearing at a “Pride” rally for her father’s campaign over the weekend in Tampa.
“Trump Pride” claims to be a “diverse coalition” of LGBTQ people and allies hoping to reelect Donald Trump.
“President Donald J. Trump is the only President to openly support the LGBT community since his first day in office,” according to its website. “Through his bold plan to end the HIV epidemic to his global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality in the 69 nations where it is illegal, President Trump has proven himself to be a strong advocate for the LGBT community both at home and abroad.”
Said Executive Director of Equality Florida Action, Inc. Nadine Smith: “Donald Trump is the worst President the LGBTQ community has ever seen. This event is a pathetic attempt to hide his appalling record and it’s fooling no-one. We are tired of Trump’s lies and our community understands a second term would be devastating.”