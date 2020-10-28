Hundreds of Trump Supporters Stranded in Freezing Temperatures After Omaha Rally; 7 Taken to Hospitals

Hundreds of Trump supporters and their MAGA gear were left stranded for hours in freezing temperatures following a rally for the president at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield on Tuesday night. Buses apparently could not get to the airport.
The Washington Post reports: “At least seven people were taken to hospitals, according to Omaha Scanner, which monitors official radio traffic. Police and fire authorities didn’t immediately return messages from The Washington Post early Wednesday and declined to provide reporters on the scene with precise numbers of how many needed treatment.”
“In theory, I didn’t really have to be here,” Trump told the crowd earlier.
Posts on social media chronicled the unfolding scene.