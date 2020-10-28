Hundreds of Trump Supporters Stranded in Freezing Temperatures After Omaha Rally; 7 Taken to Hospitals

Hundreds of Trump supporters and their MAGA gear were left stranded for hours in freezing temperatures following a rally for the president at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield on Tuesday night. Buses apparently could not get to the airport.

The Washington Post reports: “At least seven people were taken to hospitals, according to Omaha Scanner, which monitors official radio traffic. Police and fire authorities didn’t immediately return messages from The Washington Post early Wednesday and declined to provide reporters on the scene with precise numbers of how many needed treatment.”

“In theory, I didn’t really have to be here,” Trump told the crowd earlier.

Posts on social media chronicled the unfolding scene.

If you’re waiting on someone who attended the @realDonaldTrump rally in #Omaha, it may be a while until they get on a bus and get out. Traffic along the small roadway to the private side of Eppley Airfield is backed up and buses were having trouble getting through. We saw this: pic.twitter.com/DTRKnH5lkb October 28, 2020

President Trump took off in Air Force One 1 hr 20 minutes ago, but thousands of his supporters remain stranded on a dark road outside the rally. “We need at least 30 more buses,” an Omaha police officer just said, shaking his head at the chaotic cluster that is unfolding. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) October 28, 2020

One officer advising 8 to 9 elderly people who are struggling. Seperate officer advising they have located an elderly party who is frozen cold unable to move with an altered mental status. — Omaha Scanner (@omaha_scanner) October 28, 2020

⚠️BREAKING—Elderly attendees at Trump’s Omaha MAGA rally being treated for *hypothermia* after AF1 departs. Attendees stuck trying to get out of airport hanger, waiting for delayed buses & walking 3.7 miles to airport economy parking lot. So far 9 rushed to ER. https://t.co/Y17H0bWBnw pic.twitter.com/QrqTLdKxNa — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 28, 2020