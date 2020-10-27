Gay TikTok, Amy Coney Barrett Recusal, Chris Evans’ Tattoo, E. Jean Carroll, Nigeria, Saved by the Bell, The Shins: HOT LINKS

PENNSYLVANIA. Luzerne County asks Amy Coney Barrett to recuse herself from mail-in ballot extension dispute: “The nomination and confirmation of a Supreme Court justice this close to a presidential election is unprecedented,” they wrote. “As concerning as that is, what is even more troubling is the language President Trump has used in consideration of this nomination, linking it directly to the electoral season at hand, with implications for his own re-election.”

ENDORSEMENT OF THE DAY. 20 former U.S. attorneys back Biden, say Trump is “a threat to the rule of law in our country.”

E. JEAN CARROLL. Department of Justice fails in bid to change defendant from Donald Trump to United States in rape lawsuit: “If the ruling had gone the other way, and the department had managed to substitute itself as the defendant instead of Trump personally, it would have abruptly ended the lawsuit as the federal government can’t be sued for defamation. However, the judge’s decision, which was made public Tuesday morning, ensures the lawsuit can go ahead.”

50 CENT. About my support for Donald Trump…

THIRST TRAP OF THE DAY. Chris Evans’s doggie tattoo.

SAM SMITH. Can someone please give them some loving? “I’m going to work my ass off until then [and] hopefully find a boyfriend — but they’re absolutely nowhere to be found anywhere in London,” Sam said. “I’ve been searching all over the place. Honestly, I’ve been on the frontline now for a good three years and it’s exhausting.”

WEST VIRGINIA. Voters sound off.

LESLEY STAHL. 60 Minutes reporter’s security beefed up after threat post-Trump interview: “Multiple sources tell us … CBS is now providing Stahl with around-the-clock security due to a death threat made to the home of one of her immediate family members on the west coast.”

NIGERIA. Judge dismisses case against 47 men charged under anti-gay law: “The men were arrested in a police raid on a Lagos hotel in the city’s Egbeda district in 2018. Police officers said the men were being initiated into a gay club, but the defendants said they were attending a birthday party.”

NYT. Everyone is gay on TikTok.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Rose Island.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. The Midnight Sky.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 3. Saved by the Bell.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 4. Selena, the series.

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY. The Shins “The Great Divide”.

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. Brandon.