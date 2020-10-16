Trump Refuses to Disavow QAnon, Defends Retweeting Conspiracy Theories, Flails on Tax Questions Amid Tough Town Hall Grilling by Savannah Guthrie: HIGHLIGHTS

Donald Trump refused to denounce the conspiracy theory QAnon and its followers at Thursday night’s Town Hall in Miami amid an impressive grilling by Savannah Guthrie.

Asked Guthrie: “Let me ask you about QAnon. It is this theory that Democrats are a satanic pedophile ring and that you are the savior of that. Now, can you just once and for all state that that is completely not true and disavow QAnon in its entirety?”

Replied Trump: “I know nothing about QAnon.”

“I just told you,” Guthrie insisted.

Replied Trump: “You told me. But what you tell me doesn’t necessarily make it fact, I hate to say that. I know nothing about it. I do know they are very much against pedophilia. They fight it very hard, but I know nothing about it. If you’d like me to…”

“They believe it is a satanic cult run by the deep state,” Guthrie clarified, over Trump.

Trump continued: ” …study the subject. I’ll tell you what I do know about: I know about antifa and I know about the radical left. And I know how violent they are and how vicious they are. And I know how they’re burning down cities run by Democrats, not run by Republicans.”

The President won’t disavow Q pic.twitter.com/bHZFsIrzP2 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 16, 2020

During the first manic round of questioning, Trump also defended retweeting bonkers conspiracy theories like Bin Laden is still alive — his explanation? It’s out there, let the people decide.

The President provides a strange defense of his retweeting of a Seal Team Six conspiracy theory pic.twitter.com/3TrCRwF5Au — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 16, 2020

Trump also did not give a clear answer on when he last tested negative for coronavirus.

The President is asked when he last tested negative and his answer is all over the place. pic.twitter.com/ZV6DwgUD4M — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 16, 2020

Guthrie pressed Trump on his tax returns and his debts. It didn’t go well for the president.

Savannah Guthrie: "Are you confirming that, yes, you do owe some $400 million?"



Trump: "What I’m saying is it’s a tiny percentage of my net worth."



Guthrie: "That sounds like a yes." pic.twitter.com/DSKlRf40iY — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 16, 2020

Savannah Guthrie: "It also said you paid $750 in taxes in the year you were elected. Was that true?"



Trump: "It’s a statutory number."



Guthrie: "Is that true?"



Trump: "I think that’s a filing number… I don't owe money to any sinister people!" pic.twitter.com/SLd7I7LIgy — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 16, 2020

No doubt this was Trump’s favorite moment of the debate: