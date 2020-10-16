Trump’s Nodding Town Hall Supporter Unmasked: WATCH

If you watched last night’s Trump Town Hall in Miami you may have been distracted, as many social media users were, by a woman behind the president wearing a red mask, who nodded at nearly all the crazy that came out of Trump’s mouth.

It's excellent to have a black woman nodding in agreement and showing support for Trump as he gets attacked by a hostile leftist pic.twitter.com/2XVzbn1v6a — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 16, 2020

Trump must have planted her there. A woman incessantly nodding her head at everything he says. I’m sure if she asked a question it would be ‘What makes you so awesome?’ pic.twitter.com/SR1KtB2sV1 October 16, 2020

Who the hell is that woman in the background behind Trump at the townhall? She is nodding her head like a dashboard dog in total agreement with Trump. This is not an undecided voter. The woman in the pink. pic.twitter.com/LdGk7vEnAX — Republican no more/Kraig Hubbs (@kraighubbs) October 16, 2020

The woman’s name is Mayra Joli, according to the Miami Herald, who ran for Congress two years ago as a pro-Trump candidate.

The Herald reports: “Joli, an immigration attorney and pro-Trump activist who once declared herself Miami’s ‘master of selfies’ during her 2018 campaign, was seated behind the president during his hour-long town hall. After the event, she greeted the president, according to a video posted to her Facebook page.”