Trump’s Nodding Town Hall Supporter Unmasked: WATCH

If you watched last night’s Trump Town Hall in Miami you may have been distracted, as many social media users were, by a woman behind the president wearing a red mask, who nodded at nearly all the crazy that came out of Trump’s mouth.
The woman’s name is Mayra Joli, according to the Miami Herald, who ran for Congress two years ago as a pro-Trump candidate.
The Herald reports: “Joli, an immigration attorney and pro-Trump activist who once declared herself Miami’s ‘master of selfies’ during her 2018 campaign, was seated behind the president during his hour-long town hall. After the event, she greeted the president, according to a video posted to her Facebook page.”